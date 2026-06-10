The Brief A Wisconsin plastic surgeon is charged with stalking a coworker. Police found hidden camera photos of the victim taken in an employee locker room. Court filings said the victim grew suspicious after finding an AirTag in her car.



Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse a plastic surgeon of stalking a coworker and using a hidden camera to take pictures of her without consent over the course of more than two years.

What we know:

Court records show 51-year-old Mark Blake is charged with stalking and three felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services records show Blake has been a licensed plastic surgeon in the state since 2008. His license is listed as active, with an expiration date in 2027.

Mark Blake

Court filings said Blake and the victim worked at Illume Cosmetic Surgery and MedSpa in Glendale. The company, which has five south-east Wisconsin locations, does not list Blake on its website as of June 10.

FOX6 News reached out to Illume Cosmetic Surgery for comment by phone and email. In a statement, which can be read in full at the bottom of this story, owner and founder Dr. Christopher Hussussian confirmed Blake is no longer providing services and the "privacy, safety, and trust of our patients and employees is of paramount importance."

Stalking investigation

The backstory:

In April, a Glendale police officer met with a victim who believed her boss, Blake, had been stalking her. Court filings said the two worked at Illume Cosmetic Surgery and MedSpa on Port Washington Road.

A criminal complaint said the victim told police she found an Apple AirTag inside her car after work on March 5, 2025. She said it was not her AirTag, and she did not know where it came from, but believed Blake took her keys from her work locker to get into her car and put the AirTag underneath a floor mat. The victim said she got information about the tag and learned it was linked Blake's phone number. When she confronted Blake, she said he initially denied it but later said he was sorry and was "worried about her life decisions."

The victim said she did not report it at first because she believed Blake's behavior would stop, the complaint said. But in late March or early April 2026, she said Blake made comments about her whereabouts. She became suspicious and saw an unfamiliar device when looking into her own devices on "Find My" app.

Investigators looked over the AirTag that the victim found, and based on the serial number, they learned it was bought at Bayshore Mall. Court filings said the credit card used to buy the AirTag had the same last four numbers as one of Blake's credit cards.

Prosecutors said another employee told police she'd seen behavior from Blake that provided "some validity" to the victim's concerns. She said Blake seemed "very interested in (the victim's) personal life" and suspected that Blake was jealous of a relationship the victim was in.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police extracted information from Blake's cellphone on May 20, 2026. The complaint said it uncovered dozens of calls between Blake and the victim's phone number between March 2024 and May 2026. Court filings said there were also internet searches for "is it possible to find out who placed an airbag," "it is possible to undetect airtag" and for the victim herself.

Detectives further found several images – from March 2024 to May 2026 – that appeared to have been taken from a hidden camera inside an employee locker room at the surgery center, according to the complaint. The victim "immediately" identified herself as the person in those images.

Court filings said the victim told investigators that she and Blake had previously been in a relationship, which ended in March 2024.

Full statement

What they're saying:

Dr. Christopher Hussussian, Illume Cosmetic Surgery owner and founder, provided the following statement Wednesday on the charges against Blake:

"We are aware of the situation involving Dr. Blake. Dr. Blake is no longer providing services with Illume. Dr. Blake has been charged with three felonies in a criminal complaint alleging that he engaged in stalking of an employee and capturing intimate representations of that employee without their consent. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

"The privacy, safety, and trust of our patients and employees is of paramount importance to Illume. The alleged actions being investigated by law enforcement are utterly reprehensible and completely incompatible with our core values. We hold our team to the highest ethical standards, and this inexcusable conduct will not be tolerated.

"There are limits to what we can discuss right now as this is an ongoing criminal investigation. This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to respond proactively to protect the safety and privacy of our patients and employees as more information becomes available to us. Our focus remains on our patients, our employees, and ensuring continuity of care."

Featured article