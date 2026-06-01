Glendale apartment fire, multiple departments respond; no injuries

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The Brief A fire broke out at Parkside at Estabrook Apartments in Glendale on Monday afternoon. The fire likely started on the outside and went into the roof area before firefighters got it under control. No injuries were reported.



Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire in Glendale on Monday afternoon, June 1.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it was called to help North Shore Fire with a fire at Parkside at Estabrook Apartments near Hampton and Lydell, which sits on the Glendale-Milwaukee border.

Upon arrival, fire crews found extensive fire from the third floor, and additional units were requested.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

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The fire appears to have started on the outside of the building on a porch. Damage is relatively limited to the outside of the building, except where the fire got into the roof.

Two units were directly damaged by fire, although other units were likely damaged by smoke and water.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.