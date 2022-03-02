Girls & STEM: Interactive event at Discovery World

This weekend an interactive event returns to Discovery World that helps inspire girls to envision themselves as engineers, designers, scientists, and more.

Bryan Wunar, CEO of Discovery World, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Girls and STEM Day (website)

Where can a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math take you? Anywhere you want to go.

Join us for Girls & STEM, an exciting, interactive event at Discovery World that will inspire girls to envision themselves as engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and the leaders of the future.

Meet talented women who have found STEM careers with local companies, and make real-life connections. Get your hands on science and technology. Spark new interests. Take that first step down a path that can lead you anywhere in the world…and beyond. Join us for the Girls & STEM event at Discovery World!