Girl, 14, shot after crash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 23 near 36th and Brown. It happened at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a car crash.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.