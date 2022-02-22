Brian Kramp is celebrating National Margarita Day at Blue Bat Kitchen.

Gino talks with Cyrano's director
The movie Cyrano is in theaters now and recently, Gino Salomone sat down with the film's director, Joe Wright.
MILWAUKEE - The movie ‘Cyrano’ is in theaters now and recently, Gino Salomone sat down with the film's director, Joe Wright.
Tom Holland returns to the top of the box office. Plus, Britney Spears just signed a book deal. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
No matter how you watch your favorite shows, you might feel like you're paying too much for TV each month. The experts share advice on how you can save money.