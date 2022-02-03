Gino at the Movies: "Moonfall"

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit, sending it hurling toward a collision course with Earth.
Now, a group is on an impossible mission into space to save humanity.
Gino sits down with one of the stars in the new film, "Moonfall."
Gino chats with Halle Berry about her upcoming movie, "Moonfall."
Gino chats with Halle Berry about her upcoming movie, "Moonfall."
Time to head back to school for Taylor Swift fans. And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gets ready for new residents! Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
The experts share the top-rated practical tools to help you get through the next winter storm.