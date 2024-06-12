Expand / Collapse search

Gilfalo Art Design in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood

Updated  June 12, 2024 10:18am CDT
Out and About
Gilfalo Art Design

Making people smile through bright colors and eye-catching designs, that’s the goal of one local couple who has been creating art since 2017. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood seeing how Gilfalo Art Design creates memories for events one carve at a time. 

Promotes and commemorates a special concert

Brian Kramp is seeing how a local couple is connecting historic events and milestone performances for fans of music with limited edition concert posters.

Process behind linocut

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood learning more about the process behind linocut.

Uniquely designed concert poster

Brian Kramp is seeing how they print and preserve memories through limited edition linocut posters.

Eye-catching designs

Brian Kramp is at Gilfalo Art Design in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood seeing how they create memories for events one carve at a time.

Connecting historic events

Brian Kramp is with a local artist that’s connecting historic events and milestone performances to fans of music.