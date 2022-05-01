Gigi's Fit Run-Walk for inclusion at Milwaukee's Lake Park

As the weather attempts to warm up, running and walking events are returning to Milwaukee. One Sunday morning supports a special group of people.

The Gigi Fit Run-Walk event at Lake Park is all about inclusion.

"Right now in our world, how much acceptance do we need? There’s never enough," said Sarah Koehn, former board president of Gigi’s Playhouse.

Gigi’s Playhouse Milwaukee has been providing free programming, like speech therapy, fitness, and education to people and families living with Down syndrome… for seven years.

"I have loved this organization since the day Daphne was born," she said.

The organization ensures families like the Koehns have the support they need.

"The outpouring of support from other parents is crucial in dealing with a diagnosis of Down syndrome," said Koehn.

Dozens came out Sunday morning for either a 5k walk, run, or a quick dash for down syndrome.

"Gigi Fit is all about exercise and everything," said Chad VandenHouten.

"I have so much fun with all of my best friends!" said Dania Gibson, a member of Gigi’s Playhouse.

The hope is to keep growing the supportive community one step at a time.

"We’re 99% volunteer lead. All of our programs are free. We have a lot of families who do a lot of fundraising. We have a lot of great organizations around Milwaukee that fund us. I’m just super proud," said Koehn.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know could benefit from the programs at Gigi's Playhouse, visit their website.