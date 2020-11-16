Top 10 toys for 2020

Hundreds of product pitches later... these are our top 10 toys!

3-in-1 Mega Robot/Workbench/Truck

3-in-1 Mega Robot Truck

Buy 1, get 3 toys with this convertible robot workbench combo! This set contains 65 pieces that can be converted into a robot, truck and workbench. The extra large robot really moves and the workbench will help develop a child's coordination and hand skills.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37ablrq

VTECH Helping Heroes Fire Station

VTEC Helping Heroes Fire Station

We couldn't have a 2020 Top 10 without a nod to first responders. Whether its fighting forest fires or saving lives in a pandemic, the Helping Heroes Fire Station transforms from station to fire truck! Firefighters Fiona and Frankie sleep, relax and work out in the multi-level fire station. When it's time for action, drop Fiona or Frankie through the opening and into the mini rescue vehicle. Place firefighters Frankie and Fiona on the talking point location to hear sound effects, music and phrases about their roles as firefighters

Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/VTech-Helping-Heroes-Fire-Station-Playset-With-Two-Firefighters/309731746

Hairy Slime

Hairy Slime

Step up your slime game with Oosh Hairy Slime! It's ooey, gooey and hairy! But wait... it's also non-toxic and non-sticky to keep parents happy too! Available in three different slime colors, each also has its own wacky hair color. Inside you'll find another surprise when you stretch the slime to find cockroaches, flies and spiders all mixed in!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/354waSD

Power Treads All Surface Vehicle

Power Treads All Surface Vehicle

Power Treads are all-surface vehicles that flip, rip, and roam all over your home! Build your Power Treads in a snap, then create your own custom course using the Power Treads modular track set.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31LICWk

Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck

Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck

The Megalodon STORM puts the Monster Jam action in your hands and gives you the power to conquer snow, mud, rocks and grass. It even drives ON WATER! Pull off epic maneuvers as you race left and right, drive forward and reverse with the easy-to-use remote control and turn your world into a Monster Jam arena. With 2.4GHz frequency, you can race up to six vehicles at once and control the Megalodon STORM RC from up to 100 feet away!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SWLOtx

KidiZoom Creator Cam

KidiZoom Creator Cam

Be a kid creator with the KidiZoom Creator Cam digital camera! Use the included green screen and 20+ animated backgrounds to get chased by a T-Rex, go to outer space or make yourself disappear! Set up your shot with the tabletop tripod/selfie stick and built-in microphone, then use the easy on-screen editing and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse videos. Expandable memory too!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/316kKwo

Verti Play STEM Marble Run

Verti Play STEM Marble Run

Save space and learn through STEM play! VertiPlay Marble Run blurs the line between playing and learning. Create a Marble Run on the wall with a few simple ramps. Easily extendable and completely modular; there is no limit to the length or complexity of what you can build!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31cFNgZ

Present Pets/The Animal Self-Unboxing Experience

Present Pets The Animal Self-Unboxing Experience

These toys are so ready to play, they unbox themselves! It’s a surprise who’s inside – for both pup and truck versions. Toys are interactive and expressive with true to life details for hours of fun!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3drQS2C or https://amzn.to/2SX6KR7

Cry Babies Magic Tears

Cry Babies Magic Tears

Discover Kristal's Igloo from the Magic Tears world! Feed her with her bottle, squeeze her belly and she will cry real tears. Collect Kristal's tears into the Igloo and watch as it starts to snow! Use her snowboard and fun accessories to play inside the Igloo!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2IAo9NF

Swirl and Style Tie-Dye

Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio Activity Kit

Swirl and Style brings a new element of fun to tie-dying! With its unique, self-contained orb, tie-dye creations are made mess-free. Simply put dye bottles into self-sealing valves to dye, spin, wash and wear. Watch as the colors transform ordinary items to bright, colorful art!

Buy It: https://www.target.com/p/swirl-38-style-tie-dye-studio-activity-kit/-/A-78634450

