GHS Theatre presents OLIVER!; teams up with Sojourner Family Peace Center

Tickets are on sale now for the Greendale High School (GHS) Theatre’s spring musical production of Oliver!

A news release says the show will be performed in the Henry Ross Auditorium at GHS, 6801 Southway, Greendale, on March 4, 5, 11 and 12, at 7:30 p.m. with a special Sunday Matinee performance on Sunday, March 6, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at ghstheatre.seatyourself.biz. For in-person ticket purchases, you can call 414-423-2815 or email GreendaleHSTheatre@gmail.com. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for students (18 and under) for Friday and Saturday shows. All matinee performance tickets are $7. All seats are reserved. Masks are recommended for all audience members.

GHS Theatre is partnering with Sojourner Family Peace Center to provide an educational workshop for students in the cast as well as public information and resources to audience members. Following each performance, student cast and crew members will collect a free-will offering from the audience to benefit Sojourner’s mission.