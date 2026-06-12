Getting to Summerfest 2026; transportation options for every festivalgoer

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The Brief Planning your trip to the lakefront? Here is your complete guide to Summerfest 2026 transportation options. Summerfest organizers urge attendees to plan their travel ahead of time. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.



Summerfest has released its official 2026 guide to help you navigate your way to and from the festival grounds.

Summerfest organizers urge attendees to plan their travel ahead of time. Whether you plan to use driving routes and parking lots, jump on a direct MCTS shuttle, grab a local bar shuttle, or hop on a Bublr Bike, there is a transit option to fit your schedule.

Travel tips

What we know:

To help attendees prepare for their visit, here are some things to know before you go:

Plan your route to and from the festival in advance

Check recommended traffic routes to minimize delays and maximize your festival time

Driving to Summerfest

Due to emergency repairs on the Clybourn Street Bridge, Summerfest recommends parking at the following lots:Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Museum Center Park Lot (745 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive)

Lewis Center (616 E. Clybourn Street.)

US Bank Structure (716 E. Clybourn Street)

Arrive early and utilize the following downtown exits to avoid lakefront congestion:Plankinton AvenueGreenfield Avenue / Lapham BoulevardNational AvenueJackson Street/ Van Buren StreetSt. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street

Plankinton Avenue

Greenfield Avenue / Lapham Boulevard

National Avenue

Jackson Street/ Van Buren Street

St. Paul Avenue/James Lovell Street

Pre-purchase parking online prior to your arrival at Summerfest.com

Ride The Hop for FREE

Getting to Summerfest is easy with The Hop streetcar—and it’s completely FREE.

Runs daily and stops just steps from the Summerfest North Gate at the Couture Transit Center

Fans are encouraged to park at these nearby lots to ride The Hop to the lakefront777 N Milwaukee Street721 N Broadway Street840 N Broadway Street

777 N Milwaukee Street

721 N Broadway Street

840 N Broadway Street

The Hop Festival (F) Line offers increased frequency during all nine days of Summerfest

MCTS Shuttles

Three dedicated shuttle routes will operate from these three Park and Ride lots:

College Avenue

Brown Deer

Hales Corners

Shuttles provide direct, nonstop service to the Summerfest gates. Cashless fares are $18 round trip for adults and $9 for riders ages 11 and under, adults 65 and older, and individuals with qualifying disabilities. Riders can pay using mobile payment options for quick and easy boarding, and parking at these lots is FREE.

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In addition to shuttle service, other options for festgoers riding MCTS:

The CONNECT 1 BRT line offers fast, frequent rides to downtown Milwaukee within walking distance of the festival’s North Gate, offering frequent service every 10 minutes on Saturdays

CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up

Multiple MCTS local routes also serve the area nearby

Visit Summerfest.com or RideMCTS.com for routes, schedules, fares, and service details.

Pedal In with Bublr Bikes

Stations are located throughout Milwaukee and near festival gates. Simply pick up a bike at any station and return it to any of these convenient nearby stations:

Discovery World

Erie & Menomonee

The Couture

Trestle Park (Erie & Jackson)

Bar Shuttles, Scooters, and Rideshare

Many Milwaukee bars and restaurants offer free or low-cost shuttles directly to the festival gate - A full list of participating shuttle locations is available at Summerfest.com.

Users can rent a scooter and park it at designated locations near the North and Mid Gates

Dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone is located outside the North Gate

Plan Ahead

For maps, routes, and further details, visit the Get Around Guide at Summerfest.com.