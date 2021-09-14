Expand / Collapse search

Getting married in Hollywood comes strings attached

By
Published 
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Hollywood headlines with Gino Salomone

Getting married in Hollywood comes with plenty of strings attached – and some good news for an Oscar winner. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with a look at some Hollywood headlines.

MILWAUKEE - Getting married in Hollywood comes with plenty of strings attached – and some good news for an Oscar winner. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with a look at some Hollywood headlines. 

Contact 6 gets refunds for remodeling projects in August
article

Contact 6 gets refunds for remodeling projects in August

When two women ran into problems with home remodeling projects, they turned to Contact 6 and got fast results.

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo
article

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera when a Port Washington police officer ran into a burning condo to pull an elderly man out as the home was quickly filling with smoke.