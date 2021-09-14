Getting married in Hollywood comes strings attached

Hollywood headlines with Gino Salomone
Getting married in Hollywood comes with plenty of strings attached – and some good news for an Oscar winner. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with a look at some Hollywood headlines.
MILWAUKEE - Getting married in Hollywood comes with plenty of strings attached – and some good news for an Oscar winner. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with a look at some Hollywood headlines.
When two women ran into problems with home remodeling projects, they turned to Contact 6 and got fast results.
A dramatic rescue was caught on camera when a Port Washington police officer ran into a burning condo to pull an elderly man out as the home was quickly filling with smoke.