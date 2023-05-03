Get the best deals in May

With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around the corner, May is a great time to find holiday sales on gifts for mom or something for yourself.

The experts at Consumer Reports reveal the products that stood out in its tests and are on sale this month.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are some to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Look for Mother’s Day sales on tech devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers.

If mom is into feeling the burn these days, get her a fitness tracker that won’t disappoint.

The Fitbit Luxe is as low as $89.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon . In CR’s water immersion test, the top-rated fitness tracker passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for 10 minutes.

Or surprise her with something she can groove to during the warmer months ahead. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker is as low as $163.98 at Amazon.

Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year.

Once it’s a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on. You’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait.

While you wait for that mattress of your dreams, why not up your grill game?

The Monument Gas Grill is as low as $652 at Wayfair . CR says this is not only a good large grill for the money but also one of the highest-scoring gas grills in its ratings.

And finally, score a deal on a top-rated blender. The Vitamix ONE blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair .

It aces CR’s tests in puréeing and making smoothies. It’s a healthy way to start the month.

And if you’re scouting more deals this month, Consumer Reports says to look out for sales on outdoor equipment like chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers.