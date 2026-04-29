Germantown traffic stop; 2 arrested, officer exposed to fentanyl

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The Brief Germantown police arrested two people after a traffic stop near County Line Road and Falls Parkway. Officers recovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. An officer was exposed to suspected fentanyl, treated with Narcan and later released.



A Germantown traffic stop led to two arrests and the recovery of suspected drugs, including fentanyl, after an officer was exposed during a search.

What we know:

According to the Germantown Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, near County Line Road and Falls Parkway for not displaying a visible registration plate.

Police identified the driver as a 31-year-old man from Sullivan and the passenger as a 37-year-old woman from Milwaukee.

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During the investigation, a K-9 conducted an open-air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers then searched the vehicle and recovered suspected drug paraphernalia and controlled substances, including cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said that while searching the vehicle, an officer was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl and began experiencing adverse side effects. The officer was given Narcan and taken to a hospital for treatment, where they were later released and have since returned to duty.

Germantown Police Department

Dig deeper:

The 31-year-old man faces multiple charges, including felony possession of narcotic drugs, several counts of felony bail jumping and other drug-related offenses.

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The 37-year-old woman faces misdemeanor charges related to possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

The case has been referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the incident highlights the dangers fentanyl poses not only to those who use it, but also to first responders and the community.