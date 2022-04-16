Germantown police chase; multiple crashes, driver arrested

article

A driver was arrested after leading Germantown police on a chase – crashing multiple times – Saturday, April 16.

Police received multiple reports of a possibly impaired driver who was unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle near Lannon and Maple roads. Officers found the vehicle near Mequon Road and Squire Drive – roughly 1.5 miles away – where it had hit a traffic signal and a fence.

After the suspect failed to yield for an attempted traffic stop around 4:45 p.m., they hit a vehicle before going eastbound into the westbound lanes of Mequon Road where they nearly hit a second vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol helped successfully conduct a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle, police said. Still, the suspect rammed a Germantown police squad car in an attempt to continue fleeing.

Ultimately, the suspect's vehicle went into a ditch near Mequon and Swan roads and the driver was taken into custody. Charges will be referred to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Officers investigated multiple crash scenes as a result of the incident. If damage occurred to your property, call the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

