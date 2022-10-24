George Strait at American Family Field on June 3

article

George Strait is coming to Milwaukee! He's scheduled to perform at American Family Field on June 3 with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town.

Fans can secure VIP Packages, Platinum Seats and other select seats ahead of time via the American Express Presale and Aisle Seat Offer starting this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans may secure their seats on Ticketmaster.com, and all seats will be digitally delivered via the TM App.



Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. More information about this show can be found at brewers.com/Strait.



"When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement," Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. "When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in."

