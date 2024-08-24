Geneva Lake harmful algal bloom, health officials issue warnings

article

Geneva Lake is experiencing a harmful algal bloom, and the public is urged to avoid swimming in or coming in contact with the water until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services announced all municipal beaches have closed as a precaution. Algal blooms can be harmful to humans, pets and other animals.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, an inter-municipal group that manages the lake, posted a number of health warnings.

Symptoms of exposure to the blue-green algae can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, fever, muscle weakness and/or difficulty breathing. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should contact their doctor or the Wisconsin Poison Center right away. If a pet displays symptoms, contact a veterinarian.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services takes reports of algae-related illness online and over the phone. It also offers resources for common questions – including what algal blooms are and what to do if you see one.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also evaluating the bloom.