Expand / Collapse search

Geneva Lake harmful algal bloom, health officials issue warnings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 24, 2024 6:43pm CDT
Environment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Geneva Lake algal bloom (Courtesy: Geneva Lake Environmental Agency)

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Geneva Lake is experiencing a harmful algal bloom, and the public is urged to avoid swimming in or coming in contact with the water until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services announced all municipal beaches have closed as a precaution. Algal blooms can be harmful to humans, pets and other animals.

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, an inter-municipal group that manages the lake, posted a number of health warnings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Symptoms of exposure to the blue-green algae can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, fever, muscle weakness and/or difficulty breathing. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should contact their doctor or the Wisconsin Poison Center right away. If a pet displays symptoms, contact a veterinarian. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services takes reports of algae-related illness online and over the phone. It also offers resources for common questions – including what algal blooms are and what to do if you see one

Featured

West Nile virus: Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County test positive
article

West Nile virus: Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County test positive

Mosquitoes in Milwaukee County have tested positive for West Nile virus. Area health departments urged people to take precautions against bites.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also evaluating the bloom. 