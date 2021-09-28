Generac expanding in Wisconsin; expected to create 700+ jobs

article

Generac leaders revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that the company is expanding its presence in Wisconsin by investing an additional $53 million in its facilities across the state and creating more than 700 new jobs.



The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is assisting the Generac project by authorizing an additional $9 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits if the company meets its capital investment and job creation goals by 2024.



The company’s additional $53 million investment includes the recent expansion of its corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee with the purchase of a new building, plus the creation of 700 new manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state by the end of 2024.

While the company’s global headquarters will remain in Waukesha, the new Pewaukee office on Busse Road will house 300 employees, allowing the company to continue expanding its research and development and headquarters functions to support global growth across multiple product lines.



Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac, issued the following statement in a release:

"Generac is experiencing phenomenal demand and growth as the combination of an aging grid and extreme weather are resulting in more frequent and longer-lasting power outages. We are proud to continue to expand our presence in Wisconsin as we work to meet the incredible market demand. This new facility and our new agreement with the state will allow us to continue to grow Generac to best serve our customers, partners, and our people."

Generac is based in Waukesha. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing and design of energy technology solutions and other power products.

