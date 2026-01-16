Expand / Collapse search

Gallery Night MKE is back; 40+ galleries, pop-up venues participating

Published  January 16, 2026 7:54am CST
Brian Kramp is in the Marshall Building where several galleries and studios across multiple floors create a central hub for the event.

MILWAUKEE - Gallery Night MKE is back this weekend and with more than 40 galleries and pop-up venues participating, there’s plenty to see for art lovers and enthusiasts. Brian Kramp is in the Marshall Building where several galleries and studios across multiple floors create a central hub for the event.

Brian Kramp is previewing tonight’s gallery night MKE where local and Wisconsin-based artists will be featured.

Brian Kramp is with tonight’s featured artist that uses a unique technique of using lace to create dreamlike patterns.

Brian Kramp is with a director, advocate, writer, and historian that brings beautiful pieces to the public’s eye.

Brian Kramp is with the artist that views his studio as a "sacred resting places for art."

