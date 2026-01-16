Gallery Night MKE is back; 40+ galleries, pop-up venues participating

Brian Kramp is in the Marshall Building where several galleries and studios across multiple floors create a central hub for the event.
MILWAUKEE - Gallery Night MKE is back this weekend and with more than 40 galleries and pop-up venues participating, there’s plenty to see for art lovers and enthusiasts. Brian Kramp is in the Marshall Building where several galleries and studios across multiple floors create a central hub for the event.
Brian Kramp is previewing tonight’s gallery night MKE where local and Wisconsin-based artists will be featured.
Brian Kramp is with tonight’s featured artist that uses a unique technique of using lace to create dreamlike patterns.
Brian Kramp is with a director, advocate, writer, and historian that brings beautiful pieces to the public’s eye.
Brian Kramp is with the artist that views his studio as a "sacred resting places for art."
Gallery Night MKE is back for two nights filled with art, food, music, and more! Brian Kramp is at studio that invites the community into the creative process, offering opportunities to see art as it is being formed.
The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.