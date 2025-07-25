Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Aiden

Published  July 25, 2025 8:22am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
He wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Meet 9-year-old Aiden - our latest Future Forecaster. He helps Rob Haswell with the weather.

