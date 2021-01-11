Future first dog Major Biden getting his own virtual ‘Indoguration’

A beloved member of the Biden family is getting his own special welcome to the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Major, is getting an "indoguration" of his own, thanks to the shelter in Delaware from which he was adopted.

The Biden family adopted Major back in 2018 after the association posted on social media that it received a litter of sick German Shepherd puppies. The Bidens fostered the puppy for several months before making the adoption official.

The Delaware Human Association says Major is the first-ever shelter pup to become first dog, so they’re planning to "indogurate" him on Sunday, Jan. 17 ahead of his owner’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The shelter said Major is a "rags-to-riches story that showcases the potential of shelter dogs when they're given a chance through adoption."

Advertisement

The "Indoguration" will take place over Zoom. Dogs and their owners across the country are invited to join the event, which will also raise funds for the DHA.

It will be hosted by The Today Show’s Jill Martin and special guest Sir Darius Brown will also join. Sir Darius Brown is a 14-year-old entrepreneur and animal advocate.

You can get more information on the "Indoguration" and sign up here.

Major also made headlines recently after a play date with Joe Biden ended when the 78-year-old fractured his right foot.

The Bidens have another dog, Champ, who was acquired after the 2008 election. They have said they’ll be bringing both their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

The arrival of the Biden pets marks the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration.

President Theodore Roosevelt had Skip, who is described by the White House Historical Association as a "short-legged Black and Tan mongrel terrier brought home from a Colorado bear hunt." Warren G. Harding had Laddie Boy, who sat in on meetings and had his own Cabinet chair. And President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had his beloved terrier Fala. At night, Fala slept in a special chair at the foot of the president’s bed.

More recently, President George H.W. Bush’s English springer spaniel Millie was featured on "The Simpsons" and starred in a bestseller, "Millie’s Book: As dictated to Barbara Bush." Hillary Clinton followed Bush’s lead with a children’s book about family dog Buddy and cat Socks: "Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids’ Letters to the First Pets."

When he declared victory in the 2008 presidential race, Barack Obama told his daughters: "You have earned the new puppy that’s coming with us to the White House." Several months later, Bo joined the family, a gift from Sen. Ted Kennedy. A few years later, fellow Portuguese water dog Sunny would arrive to provide companionship.

Among the stranger White House pets was Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge’s raccoon named Rebecca. She was given to the Coolidge family by a supporter who suggested the raccoon be served for Thanksgiving dinner, according to the White House Historical Association. But instead she got an embroidered collar with the title "White House Raccoon" and entertained children at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Some notable pets belonged to first kids, including Amy Carter’s Siamese cat, Misty Malarky Ying Yang, and Caroline Kennedy’s pony, Macaroni. The Kennedy family had a veritable menagerie, complete with dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and a rabbit named Zsa Zsa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Detroit.