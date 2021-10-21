Expand / Collapse search

Frost advisory for SE Wisconsin in effect from 1 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Learn more in the FOX6 Weather Forecast.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

 

Snow potential this weekend not far away from Wisconsin
article

Snow potential this weekend not far away from Wisconsin

Just north of Lake Superior snow chances move in through Oct. 25 but looking at historical odds Milwaukee isn't far away from its first freeze or snow.

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva: Back for 3rd season at lakeside resort
article

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva: Back for 3rd season at lakeside resort

Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter.