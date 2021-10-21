Frost advisory for SE Wisconsin in effect from 1 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Learn more in the FOX6 Weather Forecast.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA