From Venezuela to Wisconsin: fallout from Maduro arrest, US strikes

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed during a U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro, according to Venezuela’s military. Officials there now say the total death toll has reached at least 56.

Wisconsin-based expert watching closely

What we know:

Maduro’s arrest is raising major questions about what comes next for Venezuela — and this is not just a story happening thousands of miles away. What’s unfolding there has a direct impact on Milwaukee.

María Fernanda Bozmoski is part Venezuelan. She lives in Wisconsin and works for the Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Atlantic Council.

She says Venezuela’s crisis has already driven millions from the country, including some who now live in Wisconsin.

"Everything is so fresh, the dust has not settled, and there's more questions than answers," said Bozmoski. "Remember that over a quarter of the Venezuelan population has left in the last 10 years because of the just tragic mismanagement of the economy, hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, and that's not going to get better anytime soon. If anything, it's going to get worse before it gets better."

Bozmoski says the country’s recovery would take decades.

"Venezuela has such huge potential. Our Atlantic Council estimates show that it will take Venezuela 50 years, half a century," she said. "To sort of converge, come back to the same GDP growth levels as the rest of the region. When once upon a time, Venezuela was one of the richest, most prosperous countries in the hemisphere."

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026

Some of those Venezuelans who fled have ended up in Wisconsin — and now questions loom about what’s next for their homeland.

Power vacuum concerns after Maduro’s arrest

What they're saying:

"In practice, it doesn't really change much, because, yes, you've taken out the head of this big monster. But Delcy Rodriguez, who was his vice president, is now Interim President of Venezuela," Bozmoski said.

She says that transition could create instability.

"I think that there's a very real concern and a very real possibility that we're going to see a power vacuum that, potentially, inside of Venezuela – I mean, Delcy Rodriguez is not liked by many of the other strong figures that remain in the regime. So how long will they put up with her?" she said. "These are people that don't necessarily get along with each other, as you can imagine, in an authoritarian regime, there's a certain level of paranoia, I would say. And these figures, they don't trust each other, necessarily."

She says Rodriguez faces pressure on multiple fronts.

Global implications and what comes next

Dig deeper:

"She's walking a very tight rope. She has to balance her messaging domestically, calling for reminding everyone that their biggest enemy is the United States, that they will never become, as she said, slaves of the United States and externally, with the Donald Trump administration and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. She has said that she's going to work with them," she said. "She's going to cooperate."

Captured by U.S. forces, Maduro is now locked up in New York, charged with narco-terrorism. In court, he said he was innocent, calling himself a decent man and the president of his country. The U.S. does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

"There was elections in 2019, which he did not win, and then there were elections again in 2024, which again he did not win, but he has never stepped down from power," Bozmoski said.

At some point, Venezuela is expected to vote for a new president — but not anytime soon.

"Their voice has not been heard for many years, but the United States has a responsibility to support the call for elections, and I don't think it's going to happen in the next six months, potentially in the next year, but it's a long road ahead," she said.

For now, Bozmoski says Maduro’s capture sends a message beyond Venezuela, to Russia, Iran and China.

"I think it's a wake-up call that the United States is serious about the Western Hemisphere, not shy about taking actions. And I think that it's also a move of deterrence," she said. "I think that, for example, Cuba and Nicaragua in the hemisphere are on notice that, you know, the United States is watching, and that they won't hesitate to act forcefully."

Protesters wave Venezuelan flags during a solidarity rally for Venezuela in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 6, 2026.

President Donald Trump initially said the United States would temporarily run Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later clarified the U.S. would not manage the country’s day-to-day affairs.

Local connection

Local perspective:

Additionally, several Milwaukee Brewers players are from Venezuela and were in the country when Maduro was captured. The team has been contacted for more information.