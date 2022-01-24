Expand / Collapse search

Free ID to vote in Spring Primary, DMV offers information

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has information and services to help people obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

The department urges residents needing an ID to start the process now to have identification in time for the Wisconsin 2022 Spring Primary, Feb. 15.

Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID." A federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

According to a press release from the DMV, to obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, begin online wisconsindmv.gov/idcards. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, DMV has a process, called the Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. This process, available free of charge, can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.  

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov  

Start your application now at wisconsindmv.gov at a local DMV Customer Service Center. To find a DMV, check hours, services and wait times, visit wisconsindmv.gov\centers.  

