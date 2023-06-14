Popeyes, Wendy's giving away free food in June

article

It’s starting to heat up outside, and so are the food deals.

Throughout the month of June, both Popeyes and Wendy’s are giving customers the chance to cash in on free food.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s teamed up with rapper T-Pain to create a new remix, "Buy U a Frosty," in celebration of its Strawberry Frosty returning for the summer.

Wendy’s said fans can get a free small Frosty with any purchase on the mobile app or website through June 21.

In addition, Wendy’s customers can get one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any $5 or more purchase in a deal that runs through June 18. Between June 19 and June 25, customers can get a free six-piece nugget with any purchase and a free any size fry with any purchase between June 26 and June 30, according to the consumer coupon site Krazy Coupon Lady.

At Popeyes, customers who order a Chicken Sandwich combo on Popeyes.com or on the mobile app can get an extra regular side for free.

The free side deal, which runs through June 25, comes as the chain brings its Blackened Chicken Sandwich to menus permanently for $4.99.

It also recently introduced a bacon and cheese add-on to any sandwich for an additional $1.50.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.