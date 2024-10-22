Fredonia beet juice bi-product spill from open dump trailer

article

The Brief The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a spill of beet juice bi-product in the Town of Fredonia. The bi-product was being hauled in a trailer with no cover. Law enforcement action is pending.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a massive spill of beet juice bi-product in the Town of Fredonia early on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Deputies responded to the intersection of County Highway H and County Highway I around 6:20 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a large quantity of beet juice bi-product had spilled from an open dump trailer onto the roadway.

Deputies located a semi-tractor and dump trailer that was transporting beet bi-product from Lakeside Foods in Belgium to a farm in the Town of Saukville. The semi was traveling westbound County Highway H and attempting to turn south on County Highway I. While negotiating the turn, the beet bi-product spilled from the trailer. The product was being transported in an open dump trailer with no cover.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The intersection was shut down for approximately 1 ½ hours while the debris was cleared off of the roadway.

The semi-tractor hauling the beet bi-product was driven by a 53-year-old Random Lake man. Additional investigation and enforcement action is pending.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Ozaukee County Highway Department, Fredonia Fire Department and Waubeka Fire Department assisted with the incident.