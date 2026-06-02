Franklin strip club license renewal vote tied after trafficking case
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The future of On the Border in Franklin remains uncertain after Common Council members deadlocked on whether to renew the strip club’s licenses.
A tie
What we know:
The club’s license renewal was on the agenda Tuesday night, June 2. On the Border is seeking to renew its Class B combination license and entertainment and amusement license for another year, beginning in July.
The vote comes months after prosecutors charged four men in connection with a sex trafficking investigation at the club, including manager Brian Hopkins.
Franklin Common Council
The city previously told FOX6 it may review the club’s licenses.
On Tuesday, Common Council members took the debate into closed session before returning to vote. That renewal remains on hold after council members reached a tie vote.
Human trafficking investigation
The backstory:
Back in December, four men with ties to the Franklin strip club were charged in connection to human trafficking across the country.
Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.
On the Border
Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.
The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.
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Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with a third person, who is not being charged locally.
On the Border
During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking.
Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.
The next steps
What's next:
The Common Council is expected to take up the issue again at its June 16 meeting. For now, the future of On the Border remains on the line.
The suspects charged in this case are due back in court next month.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Franklin Common Council meeting, Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.