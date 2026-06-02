Franklin strip club license renewal vote tied after trafficking case

The Brief Franklin Common Council members tied Tuesday on whether to renew On the Border’s licenses for another year. The strip club has been linked to a sex trafficking case in which prosecutors charged four men, including manager Brian Hopkins. The council is expected to take up the license renewal again at its June 16 meeting.



The future of On the Border in Franklin remains uncertain after Common Council members deadlocked on whether to renew the strip club’s licenses.

A tie

What we know:

The club’s license renewal was on the agenda Tuesday night, June 2. On the Border is seeking to renew its Class B combination license and entertainment and amusement license for another year, beginning in July.

The vote comes months after prosecutors charged four men in connection with a sex trafficking investigation at the club, including manager Brian Hopkins.

Franklin Common Council

The city previously told FOX6 it may review the club’s licenses.

On Tuesday, Common Council members took the debate into closed session before returning to vote. That renewal remains on hold after council members reached a tie vote.

Human trafficking investigation

The backstory:

Back in December, four men with ties to the Franklin strip club were charged in connection to human trafficking across the country.

Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.

On the Border

Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.

The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.

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Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with a third person, who is not being charged locally.

On the Border

During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking.

Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.

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The next steps

What's next:

The Common Council is expected to take up the issue again at its June 16 meeting. For now, the future of On the Border remains on the line.

The suspects charged in this case are due back in court next month.