Franklin strip club tied to human trafficking probe; city to review licensing

The Brief The City of Franklin is expected to review licenses for a local strip club linked to a sex trafficking case. Four men are charged in connection to the years-long investigation. The City of Franklin is reviewing the club's renewal application for "class B combination and entertainment and amusement licenses"for July 2026 to June 2027.



The City of Franklin on Tuesday, June 2 is expected to review license applications for 'On the Border Gentleman's Club'.

The business is tied to a years-long investigation into an alleged sex trafficking ring.

Human trafficking investigation

The backstory:

Back in December, four men with ties to the Franklin strip club were charged in connection to human trafficking across the country.

Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Brian Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins, identified as the manager of On the Border Gentlemen’s Club, is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.

Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.

On the Border

The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.

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Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with a third person, who is not being charged locally.

During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking.

Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.

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Tuesday's meeting

What's next:

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the City of Franklin is reviewing the club's renewal application for "class B combination and entertainment and amusement licenses"for July 2026 to June 2027.

It also shows on the agenda that the city could go into a closed session to review the matter.

The suspects charged in this case are due back in court next month.