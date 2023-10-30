Franklin stabbing: man sought, police release new pictures

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christian Correa

Franklin police released new pictures on Monday, Oct. 30 of 21-year-old Christian Correa, a man they suspect in a stabbing that occurred Friday morning, Oct. 27.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 31st Street and Skamra Avenue after receiving a 911 call about someone being stabbing outside a residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident because the offender is known to the victim. There is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

Franklin police say Correa does not own any vehicles. His cellphone has been shut off since the incident. He is employed at McDonald’s on 13th and Ryan in Oak Creek but has not returned to work.

Authorities say Correa was recently released from Waupun Correctional Institute. He has a history of resisting arrest, and has made statements that he will "shoot the police." In addition, he has known mental health issues.

If anyone has observed Correa or has any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.