Franklin stabbing: Christian Correa sentenced to 20 years in prison

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The Brief Christian Correa was sentenced on Thursday, May 21, to 20 years in prison for an October 2023 stabbing in Franklin. Correa pleaded guilty to an amended charge of mayhem in this case. The attack occurred less than three weeks after Correa was released from prison.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christian Correa on Thursday, May 21, to 20 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with an October 2023 stabbing in Franklin.

Correa pleaded guilty in February to an amended charge of mayhem in this case. Two other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

The stabbing happened Oct. 27, 2023, near 31st and Skamra in Franklin. A criminal complaint states Correa stabbed a victim during an argument. A witness told investigators they saw Correa walking away with a knife as the victim screamed.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. While in the hospital, the complaint states the victim told investigators Correa choked her before the stabbing and she "thought she was dying." Correa punched and stabbed the victim in the face "30-40 times," per the complaint.

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Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident, Correa and the victim knew each other, and there is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

Correa had been released from Waupun Correctional Institution on Oct. 7, 2023. The complaint states a review of phone records from the prison showed he made a call and said he'd shot people and "never gets caught," and that "the first day he gets out" he would rob someone. Police said he has a history of resisting arrest and has made statements that he will "shoot the police." In addition, he has known mental health issues.