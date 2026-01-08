Franklin shots fired investigation, gunfire hit driver's windshield

article

The Franklin Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that happened on Wednesday morning, Jan. 7.

What they're saying:

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Police said a 45-year-old victim reported he was headed north on Lovers Lane when gunfire from an unknown vehicle struck his windshield near Drexel Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.

