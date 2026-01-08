Expand / Collapse search

Franklin shots fired investigation, gunfire hit driver's windshield

Published  January 8, 2026 11:30am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The Franklin Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired.
    • It happened on Lovers Lane Road, near Drexel Avenue, on Wednesday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 414-425-2522.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Franklin Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that happened on Wednesday morning, Jan. 7.

What they're saying:

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Police said a 45-year-old victim reported he was headed north on Lovers Lane when gunfire from an unknown vehicle struck his windshield near Drexel Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.

The Source: The Franklin Police Department released information about its investigation.

