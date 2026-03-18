The Rock noise: Two music festivals approved despite complaints

The Brief The sound sage in Franklin continues after the common council gave the okay for The Rock Sports Complex to host two music festivals. The move comes despite concerns from neighbors over noise and possible "profanity" in the music. The mayor acknowledged these complaints – adding that there are efforts already in the works to address the noise issue.



The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin is at the center of yet another sound controversy. It comes after the Franklin Common Council on Tuesday night, March 17, approved two music festivals at the complex following at least an hour of public comment.

Concerns from neighbors

What we know:

The move comes despite concerns from neighbors over noise and possible "profanity" in the music. In fact, neighbors have complained for years about sound levels coming from The Rock.

On Tuesday night, the council gave the green light for The Rock to host the Country Rising Festival and the Tacos and Tequila Festival – which started back in 2023.

Since then, it has been met with push back from neighbors who complained about noise levels and the "context" of the music played during these events.

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

What they're saying:

"All these issues at The Rock are self-inflicted issues that the city continues to allow. The city should be embarrassed by how it treats its own residents. The noise is a nuisance," said Dana Gindt.

The mayor acknowledged these complaints – adding that there are efforts already in the works to address the noise issue.

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The owner of The Rock Sports Complex on Tuesday night proposed several ideas in hopes of addressing this issue – including hiring an expert on managing the sound during these events.

Additionally, on Tuesday night, council members also reviewed a report that apparently showed the Tacos and Tequila Festival exceeded the city's noise levels.

Franklin The Rock Sports Complex

As for neighbors, on Tuesday night the majority said they are okay with the events happening as long as there is a solution to the noise.

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About The Rock

What we know:

The Rock houses the minor league Milwaukee Milkman. The site also houses a snow park, a bar and community baseball fields. It sits on an old Milwaukee County garbage dump, which the county sold to Roc Ventures.