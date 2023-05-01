Franklin road rage, shots fired, Kia SUV sought

Franklin police are looking for a silver Kia SUV involved in a road rage/shots fired incident May 1 near Loomis and Ryan.

Police said the victim told investigators he was going west on Loomis in a Toyota Sienna minivan when a male (Black) and female (white) in the Kia became aggressive. He said the female fired at him, and his car was hit. He was not hurt.

Loomis was closed so police could investigate.

Police asked anyone who may have been in the area between about 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and witnessed this to please contact Franklin police at 414-425-2522.