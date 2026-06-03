Franklin pub license suspended temporarily after deadly crash

The Brief The Franklin Common Council voted Tuesday to temporarily suspend The Irish Cottage’s licenses for 30 days starting in September. The decision is connected to a November 2024 crash that killed Jim Riegling and his dog, Poppy, on Lovers Lane in Franklin. Riegling’s wife, Debra, urged council members to suspend the pub’s licenses, saying the bar overserved the driver.



A Franklin pub will temporarily lose its licenses this fall in connection with a deadly crash that killed a man and his dog 19 months ago.

What we know:

The Franklin Common Council voted Tuesday night, June 2, to suspend the Class B combination license and entertainment and amusement license for The Irish Cottage.

The suspension will last 30 days, beginning in September and expiring Oct. 1.

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In November 2024, Jim Riegling and his dog, Poppy, were killed after authorities said a man identified as Leonel Molina Rios crashed into them on Lovers Lane in Franklin.

During public comment Tuesday night, Riegling’s wife, Debra, urged Common Council members to suspend the pub’s licenses.

What they're saying:

Riegling said the bar overserved Molina Rios and should be held accountable.

"My world has been torn upside down, our future together is gone. Most days I don't know how I put one foot forward," Riegling said. "The community must know what you are doing to hold the bar and bartenders accountable for what you feel is a fair price for the murder of my husband."

Dig deeper:

Common Council members took the item into closed session. When they returned, they voted 5-1 to temporarily suspend the pub’s licenses.

FOX6 reached out to The Irish Cottage for comment but has not heard back.