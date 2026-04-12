Franklin youth sports event fight; gunfire reported, man arrested

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The Brief Franklin police arrested a 36-year-old Illinois man on Sunday after a fight at a youth sporting event prompted gunshot reports. Investigators said there is no evidence a gun was fired despite multiple 911 calls reporting shots. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries as police continue investigating.



A 36-year-old Illinois man was arrested Sunday, April 12, after a fight at a youth sporting event in Franklin prompted multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.

What we know:

The Franklin Police Department said officers responded around 2:46 p.m. to the Midwest Orthopedic Performance Center, also known as MOSH, after callers reported shots fired during the event.

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When officers arrived, they learned a fight had broken out among several attendees. Although callers reported gunfire, investigators said there is no evidence that a gun was fired during the incident.

Police took the 36-year-old man into custody for recklessly endangering safety after authorities said he armed himself with a baseball bat.

Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Dig deeper:

The Franklin Fire Department treated one person at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The Greendale Police Department assisted at the scene.

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Police said they are continuing to investigate and are working to identify and locate other individuals involved.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video to contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.