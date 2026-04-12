Franklin youth sports event fight; gunfire reported, man arrested
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A 36-year-old Illinois man was arrested Sunday, April 12, after a fight at a youth sporting event in Franklin prompted multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.
What we know:
The Franklin Police Department said officers responded around 2:46 p.m. to the Midwest Orthopedic Performance Center, also known as MOSH, after callers reported shots fired during the event.
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When officers arrived, they learned a fight had broken out among several attendees. Although callers reported gunfire, investigators said there is no evidence that a gun was fired during the incident.
Police took the 36-year-old man into custody for recklessly endangering safety after authorities said he armed himself with a baseball bat.
Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Dig deeper:
The Franklin Fire Department treated one person at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no threat to the public. The Greendale Police Department assisted at the scene.
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Police said they are continuing to investigate and are working to identify and locate other individuals involved.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video to contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.
The Source: The Franklin Police Department provided information in this report.