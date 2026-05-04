Franklin police urging residents to talk with kids about 'Paranoia' game

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The Brief Franklin police are notifying the public of a game which is currently being played by some high school students. The game is called "Paranoia." Police are seeking assistance from the public in educating teens on the seriousness and potential consequences of the game.



Franklin police are urging residents in their community to talk to their kids about the seriousness and potential consequences of a game called "Paranoia."

Officials posted to Facebook on Monday, May 4 a notice of a game that is being played by some high school students.

Paranoia game

Dig deeper:

According to the Franklin Police Department, on Monday morning, May 4, officials received a report of a naked man with a gun in the middle of the street, resulting in a police response.

After a high-risk traffic stop, it was determined the individual and his passenger were involved in the "Paranoia" game being played by many high school students.

Soon after, a report was received of several shirtless individuals arguing loudly outside a residence, threatening to kill each other. This was also determined to be related to the "Paranoia" game.

One of the incidents resulted in an arrest for disorderly conduct.

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Police statement

What they're saying:

"We are seeking assistance from the public in educating our youth on the seriousness of these incidents and the potential consequences that may result. Similar incidents not involving the "Paranoia" game occur with frequency across the country, often with very serious outcomes. Police Officers must respond to these incidents in a manner ensuring public and personal safety and take them very seriously," said the Franklin Police Department.