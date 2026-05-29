Franklin noise dispute continues ahead of festivals at The Rock

The Brief The sound saga in Franklin continues ahead of two music festivals at The Rock Sports Complex. Some homeowners living near The Rock have urged the city for years to set decibel limits. The noise issue has repeatedly brought residents to council meetings.



Neighbors are sounding off over noise concerns tied to The Rock Sports Complex as back-to-back music festivals are set to bring crowds to Franklin Field this weekend.

Concerns from neighbors

What we know:

Some homeowners living near The Rock have urged the city for years to set decibel limits.

Back in September, a Los Angeles-based acoustics engineer traveled to Franklin to measure sound at several points on the property. The city and The Rock Sports Complex are still waiting for the final report because the city and JPM Acoustics Noise Vibration have not reached a final agreement.

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

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Earlier this month, the Franklin Common Council discussed that potential agreement in a closed session for a little more than an hour.

The noise issue has repeatedly brought residents to council meetings, especially neighbors living within about a mile of the complex. Some said they are still waiting for a solution.

"We're not expecting total silence, but we shouldn't be able to figure out the words they're saying in the neighborhood," said Dana Gindt, Franklin resident.

"It's a great venue, it's a wonderful location, it's really put Franklin on the map, this entire Rock campus, so we want to make sure we can co-exist and can have that be a success," said Franklin Mayor John Nelson.

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

About The Rock

What we know:

The Rock houses the minor league Milwaukee Milkman. The site also houses a snow park, a bar and community baseball fields. It sits on an old Milwaukee County garbage dump, which the county sold to Roc Ventures.