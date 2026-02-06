Franklin hit-and-run crash; police seek fleeing vehicle, driver
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin police are asking for the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver that struck two vehicles on Thursday evening, Feb. 5.
Hit-and-run investigation
What we know:
A news release from the Franklin Police Department says officers were dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Thursday to a hit-and-run crash with injuries near 38th and College Avenue.
Officials said the fleeing vehicle is believed to be a late model black Chrysler Pacifica or Voyager with tinted windows. It was driven by a female, white.
The fleeing vehicle struck another parked vehicle at another location in Franklin a short distance from the first crash – and fled that scene as well. The vehicle is believed to have sustained substantial front-end damage.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information that could help police locate the suspect driver or vehicle, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Franklin Police Department.