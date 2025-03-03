FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon set for Friday, March 7

article

The Brief Get set for the FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon. We'll be collecting your generous donations on Friday morning, March 7. You can donate online or via text.



The cuteness factor goes out of control on Friday, March 7 during the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cuteness alert!

What we know:

Tails will wag, toys and treats will overflow! We’ll even have a Puppy Play Pen that you can watch to get your fill of puppy fun!

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Every penny raised here, stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home.

Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

What you can do:

Phones will open at 6.a.m. sharp on Friday, March 7. Volunteers will gladly take your donation. You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.