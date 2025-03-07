FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon on now!

MILWAUKEE - The cuteness factor is out of control on this Friday morning, March 7, for the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Cuteness alert!
What we know:
Tails will wag, toys and treats will overflow! There's even a Puppy Play Pen that you can watch to get your fill of puppy fun!
Every penny raised here stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home.
Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.
What you can do:
Phones are now open until 11 a.m. Volunteers will gladly take your donation, just call 414-586-2124 to donate. You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.
Video gallery
FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk with Stacy Oatman (and her four-legged friend) to talk about adoptions and fostering.
Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined FOX6 in studio to talk more about the FOX and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon, and stress the importance of adopting pets.
FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee shelter to learn more about the cats available for adoption.
Angele Speed and a cute furry friend joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Telethon, and how you can donate. She also talked about the importance of fostering.
FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee shelter to learn more about how staff take care of animals who have certain conditions or special needs.
FOX6's Brian Kramp is with Mary Landry who talks about how the Wisconsin Humane Society helps injured animals that may not be your typical pets, like cats or dogs.
FOX6's Brian Kramp talked with Stacy Oatman and Melissa Sharrad with the Wisconsin Humane Society to learn more about the unique story of Bella, a dog with a special condition that needed a special home.
FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Furry Friends Food Pantry, with more on how you can help donate.
The Source: The information in this post was produced in partnership with the Wisconsin Humane Society.