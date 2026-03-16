FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society pet telethon set for Friday, March 20

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This Friday morning, March 20, the cute factor goes out of control during the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tails will wag, toys will squeak, and treats will overflow!

Our incredibly popular and super-adorable Puppy Play Pen will be back as well, with hours of streaming puppy fun!

Every penny raised here, stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health, happiness, and loving homes. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

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Many ways to donate

What you can do:

Phones will open Friday, March 20, at 6 a.m. sharp, and our volunteers will gladly receive your donation. You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.