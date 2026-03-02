FOX6, T-Mobile, Summerfest partnership announced for 2026

article

The Brief FOX6 will be the TV sponsor of the T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest in 2026. You’ll once again see FOX6 on-site, in and around the T-Mobile Stage area. We’ll have live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.



FOX6 is excited to return to the lakefront as the proud TV sponsor of the T-Mobile Stage for Summerfest! FOX6 and T-Mobile are joining forces to bring you closer to the music, the energy, and the magic of the Big Gig.

Big Gig just got bigger

What we know:

The T-Mobile Stage will host some of the biggest names in music, featuring powerhouse performances spanning multiple genres, including NATE SMITH, FLO RIDA, PASSION PIT, JEREMIAH, AUDREY NUNA, MARCUS KING BAND and TUCKER WETMORE! Whether you’re a fan of country, rock, pop, or hip-hop, this is the place to be.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

You’ll also find the FOX6 team in and around the T-Mobile Stage area throughout the festival:

Live Broadcasts: See your favorite newscasts happen right from the grounds.

Exclusive Stories: Our reporters will be on-site capturing the best sights, sounds, and "only at Summerfest" moments.

Meet & Greets: Stop by to say hello to your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities!

Stay tuned for more lineup and admission details soon!