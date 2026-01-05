FOX6 Future Forecaster audition event set for Monday, Jan. 19
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster audition event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee) on Monday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Weather-loving kids, 6-12 years old, are invited to join us for some forecasting fun.
Looking for kids who love weather
What we know:
Auditioners should be prepared to give us 30 seconds of their best weather forecast. All auditions will be videotaped.
Auditions will be held on a first come, first served basis. Some props will be provided, but children are able and encouraged to bring their own.
Pre-registration today
What you can do:
We request pre-registration. To pre-register, email WITI-FutureForecasters@fox.com. Be sure to include your name, your child’s name and age, and when you plan to arrive for the audition (11 a.m. to noon or noon to 1 p.m.).
Participants who pre-register, along with one (1) parent/legal guardian, will receive complimentary admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day, so once they’re done with the audition they can play the rest of the day.
We look forward to seeing you at the Future Forecaster audition event on Monday, Jan. 19.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX6 News.