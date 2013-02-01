FOX6 Fish Fry Finder: Crave a tasty battered perch, cod or haddock?

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - When Fridays roll around, many in Wisconsin crave a fish fry -- and plenty of places serve it up. 

From beer batter to other flavorful fish options, we invite you to visit the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder to locate an awesome fish fry near you.

CLICK HERE to submit a fish fry that isn't already on our map

NOTE: This is an interactive Google map, move the map around using the arrows, plus and minus buttons.

