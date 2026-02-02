Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 digital content manager Cary Docter inducted into Silver Circle

Published  February 2, 2026
Digital content manager Cary Docter was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. 

MILWAUKEE - A valued member of the FOX6 family received a major honor on Sunday, Feb. 1. Digital content manager Cary Docter was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.

In order to be eligible for a Silver Circle, a journalist must have devoted 25 years or more to the broadcast industry – in front of or behind the camera. 

Cary was one of eight journalists honored with a Silver Circle – which celebrates the careers and accomplishments of its honorees. 

Sunday's Silver Circle presentation was held at Alumni Memorial Union at Marquette University.

