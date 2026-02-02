FOX6 digital content manager Cary Docter inducted into Silver Circle
MILWAUKEE - A valued member of the FOX6 family received a major honor on Sunday, Feb. 1. Digital content manager Cary Docter was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.
In order to be eligible for a Silver Circle, a journalist must have devoted 25 years or more to the broadcast industry – in front of or behind the camera.
Cary was one of eight journalists honored with a Silver Circle – which celebrates the careers and accomplishments of its honorees.
Sunday's Silver Circle presentation was held at Alumni Memorial Union at Marquette University.
