The 41st annual FOX6 Coats for Kids Drive is kicking off! Hayley Spitler is at the Salvation Army Distribution Center with you can help ensure kids are bundled up and protected this winter.

FOX6 Coats for Kids donation drive runs Nov. 3 – Dec. 7, 2025.

What to donate

What we know:

We need ALL sizes of coats – children’s sizes for the younger kids, and adult sizes for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently loved winter coats. All gently loved coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything Wisconsin winters can dish out.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.