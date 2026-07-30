Fox Valley tornado relief donation drive at Franklin Field; how to help

The Brief A donation drive will take place Thursday in Franklin to support families impacted by Monday's EF-3 tornado in the Fox Valley. The donation drive will take place at Franklin Field located at 7035 S. Ballpark Drive from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, the NWS said. It covered 12.1 miles and moved south at 28 mph.



A community donation drive is scheduled for Thursday, July 30 in Franklin to gather critical supplies for families impacted after an EF-3 tornado touched down Monday in the Fox Valley.

Donation drive

What we know:

The donation drive will take place at Franklin Field located at 7035 S. Ballpark Drive from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring the following items requested by emergency responders:

Bottled water and sports drinks

Heavy-duty trash bags, work gloves, and cleaning supplies

Diapers, baby wipes, and baby formula

Toiletries and personal hygiene products

Non-perishable food and snacks

Pet food and pet supplies

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW), in partnership with Adam Scherr (Host of the USA Network’s Everything On The Menu and globally known as WWE icon Braun Strowman) and the Milwaukee Milkmen are hosting the event.

"This is about neighbors helping neighbors," said Adam Scherr. "The people of the Fox Valley have suffered tremendous loss, and together with the Milwaukee Milkmen and Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, we're asking our fans and our community to come together and show what Wisconsin is all about."

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

EF-3 tornado

By the numbers:

According to the NWS damage survey team, a tornado touched down right around 11:56 a.m. just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton on July 27. The tornado rapidly intensified – with max winds of 140 mph – as it tracked south into Winnebago County.

The EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes, the NWS said. It covered 12.1 miles and moved south at 28 mph. It touched down in Appleton, went through Menasha and out over Lake Winnebago before it lifted.

Related article

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office said it was the state's fourth EF-3 of 2026 – the most tornadoes rated EF-3 or higher to occur in the state since 1984. Historically, fewer than 5% of the state's tornadoes have ranked above EF-2.

The NWS said the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.