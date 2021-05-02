Four dead, dozens injured after vessel overturns off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling operation

article

Four people died and several others were injured after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego, officials said Sunday.

According to US Border Patrol, the boat was used for a smuggling operation.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday near the Cabrillo Monument in the Point Loma Peninsula, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the area after receiving calls from people onshore of a boat in distress.

30 people were pulled from the water, four people died at the scene, according to the fire department. Over two dozen were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known. Some people died due to the drowning, hypothermia and/or injuries from the boat capsizing.

Rick Romero lifeguard Lt. with the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department says the boat was extremely over crowded. By the time rescue crews arrived on scene the 40ft cabin cruiser was broken apart.

"The boat was on the reef bouncing back and forth and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces. So there’s no boat there, it’s all debris," said Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

He added that surf was about 5 to 6 feet high and water temperatures were roughly 60 degrees. Crews conducted seven water rescues and one cliff rescue.

It is still not known where the boat originated from but border patrol agents say it appears the boat was involved in illegal smuggling.

The captain of the boat is in custody.

"Crossing the border illegally is unsafe no matter the method, especially at sea. The smugglers really don’t care about the people they are exploiting, they just care about lining their own profit," said Jeff Stephenson with US Border Patrol.

He says they have seen a dramatic increase in smuggling operations recently.

According to Stephenson, smuggling vessels try to blend in with commercial vessels, so there was no indication this boat was being used for smuggling prior to the incident.

A multi-agency investigation is underway.

