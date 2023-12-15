1923 Fort Atkinson firefighter crash, department remembers lives lost

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 15 remembered a tragedy that killed three firefighters nearly a century ago.

Sunday will mark 100 years since Frank Hoffman, Herman Smith and William gross died in 1923. The fire department honored them with two signs along the side of U.S. Highway 12 – about three miles west of Fort Atkinson.

"None of us would be standing here today if it wasn’t for all the hard work that these people (did)," said former Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Michael Reel. "To understand that there was this tragic accident that occurred in our history and with all of our younger generations, and we just don’t want it to be forgotten."

Fort Atkinson crash leaves three firefighters dead (1923)

The firefighters' truck crashed on the way to a house fire. It was going about 50 mph when it tipped over while turning along a slight curve in the road. What caused them to steer too sharply still isn’t clear.

The signs in remembrance of the three men who died will stay up through Sunday.