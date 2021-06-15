Fort Atkinson fire death, woman charged

article

A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly June 11 fire.

Elizabeth Durkee is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, arson of a building and mutilating a corpse.

The suspicious death and residential fire investigation also involved a statewide Amber Alert late Friday night, June 10 that resolved with the safe recovery of the child, shortly after the alert was issued.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions and ultimately found a dead adult victim inside the residence. The Fort Atkinson Fire and Police Departments requested the State Fire Marshal’s Office at DOJ to investigate the death.

Investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious and were concerned for the location and imminent safety of a child that lived at the home. Law enforcement issued a statewide Amber Alert. However, an investigative lead resulted in the safe recovery of the child before the alert was sent to wireless phones across the state.

All individuals involved in the incident were known to each other.

This investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.